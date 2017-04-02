Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Panasonic nose hair trimmer for just $10, and you can be one of those people doing something about it.

The sunny weather is coming (even though the skies in NYC today are less than ideal) and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted over 60%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

Top Media Deals

For a limited time, you can own seasons 1-7 of Archer on Amazon Instant Video for $10 each. I’ve never seen it, so I can’t cleverly work in a catchphrase here. Feel free to make suggestions in the comments!



Amazon’s running another Sunday ebook sale, just in time to fill up your new discounted Kindle. Take your pick of 17 titles for just $2-$5 each.

Way Station, the story of a rural Wisconsin man who operates a pit stop for aliens passing through the galaxy, won the 1964 Hugo award for best novel, and it can be yours on Kindle for just $1 today.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Enoch Wallace is not like other humans. Living a secluded life in the backwoods of Wisconsin, he carries a nineteenth-century rifle and never seems to age—a fact that has recently caught the attention of prying government eyes. The truth is, Enoch is the last surviving veteran of the American Civil War and, for close to a century, he has operated a secret way station for aliens passing through on journeys to other stars. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race . . . though the cure could ultimately prove more terrible than the disease. Winner of the Hugo Award for Best Novel, Way Station is a magnificent example of the fine art of science fiction as practiced by a revered Grand Master. A cautionary tale that is at once ingenious, evocative, and compassionately human, it brilliantly supports the contention of the late, great Robert A. Heinlein that “to read science-fiction is to read Simak.”

$1 Way Station 2407 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Gaming Deals

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.

Anki Overdrive is like slot cars for the smartphone age, and the starter set is marked down to $120 right now, or $30 less than usual. If it looks familiar, it’s because you probably played with it at an Apple Store.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $48 today, which is as low as it’s gotten on Amazon since Sony jacked up the price by $10.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming