Mini versions of OxyLED’s super-popular motion-sensing lights, a Charbroil Grill Gold Box, rechargeable batteries, and more lead Sunday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

RAVPower Filehub, $27 with code V7TAMZKE

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

Top Home Deals

Grilling seasons is basically here, so it’s time to make sure you have the right equipment. If you don’t have room on your back patio for a huge grill, Amazon’s Cuisinart Gold Box is the perfect thing. Choose from six tabletop models, or an upright smoker while they’re marked down, today only.

Don’t forget to stock up on grilling essentials, and Amazon is taking $5 off $20 orders.

OxLED’s T-02 line of lights is one of the brand’s most popular lights, and right now, you can pick up a 2-pack of their minis for just $12. These guys can basically fit anywhere, from inside cabinets, to inside tool boxes.

If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $15 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and a lot less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering a rare $50 discount on the most popular model today.



In addition to the obvious use cases like toasting bread or cooking a frozen pizza, I basically use it as my “real” oven for any recipe I can fit, since it preheats significantly faster than a full sized oven, and doesn’t heat up the entire house.

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $10 today, in blue only. That’s less than half the usual price, and by far an all-time low. I have a set of these, and love them.

If spring cleaning involves redecorating for you, Target can help you out. Take $40 off when you spend $150 on any rugs. That includes area rugs, runners, welcome mats, and more. Plus, use the code LOVEMOM and take 10% off.

If you live in an apartment building, but still want to enjoy grilling meats and veggies out on your patio, this Char-Broil electric grill can get the job done for $110.



We’ve seen deals on some similar products in the past, but few can match this model’s 320 square inch grilling surface, which is large enough to cook 8-12 hamburgers at once. Obviously, an electric grill will never replicated the smokey flavors of charcoal, but most of the fun of grilling is just being outdoors with a beer in your hand, and this allows apartment dwellers to enjoy the same experience.

You’ve probably noticed that mules have taken over all of your favorite bars, and now you can serve them at home with a pair of highly-rated hammered copper mugs for $22.



Goldfish crackers are one of the most addictive snacks out there. I could probably finish one of these 30 ounce cartons in one sitting. Good thing this 6-pack is marked down to under $30 when you clip the 20% off coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save.



2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

The weather just keeps getting nicer, which means it’s about time to put some meat on the grill and enjoy it. Amazon is knocking off $5 from $20 orders of grilling favorites. What are these favorites they speak of? Think sodas, sides, spices, and more.

OxyLED T-04 Night Light, $18 with code KINJAT04

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light with the code KINJAT04 for $18.



While the T-02 is one of the most popular products, these T-04 night lights are significantly easier to recharge. With its modular design, you can detach the battery pack and plug it directly into any USB port to recharge, then pop it back into the light when you’re done. That means you don’t have to remove the entire fixture, or even find a microUSB cable.

Bodum’s pour-over coffee maker is as beautiful as it is functional, and Amazon’s marked it back down to $15 today, matching the best price they’ve ever listed on the 34 ounce model. Hopefully, you take your coffee makers like you take your coffee: Black. Because that’s the only color on sale today.

Top Lifestyle Deals



Get the heck outside with this Coleman sale from Amazon. You can pick up everything you need, from a tent, to sleeping bags, to camp stoves. The best part? Basically everything is under $50, which is kind of unheard of in the camping gear space.



Shaving your face as a woman is something that’s becoming less and less taboo in the beauty world. Instead of the kind of scary Japanese straight razors people swear by, pick up this $10 Panasonic facial hair trimmer. I picked this up a couple weeks ago and my face has never been smoother.



It’s hard working up the energy to go out and hit the gym or run the neighborhood, especially because you’d probably rather be sitting in the park and doing nothing. If you have the room, you should definitely invest in a piece of this discounted LifeSpan E2i Elliptical Cross Trainer, on sale today only.



Elago’s Macintosh-themed Apple Watch charging stand was the cutest thing at CES this year, and now you can say hello to it for $10 from Amazon, or $4 less than its launch price.



Amopé Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File, $25 with $2 off coupon

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Right now, grab one for $25 when you clip the $2 off coupon. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.



American Eagle is letting you revamp your wardobe for less. All tops, for both men and women, are buy two, get one free. This includes tees, button downs, sweaters, and more. Basically anything you can put on the top of your body (except a bra) is marked down.

Top Media Deals

Add some page-turners to your Kindle or iPad with Amazon’s $4-and-under eBook sale. There’s something for everyone in this sale, from sci-fi to fantasy, even some self-help and celeb stories thrown in. If you’re heading on vacation or just need something to keep you entertained on your commute, this eBook sale is your answer.

Top Gaming Deals

The latest Humble Bundle puts indie developer tinyBuild front and center, with a dozen games and DLC packs available for the next two weeks.



The highlights here include Punch Club Deluxe and The Final Station, but if you pony up $40, you’ll also get a preorder and alpha access to Hello Neighbor, a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house.

As always, the games are divided among a few different price tiers, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.



