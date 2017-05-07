Most people poop incorrectly, but our readers are smart, and over 10,000 have purchased a Squatty… Read more Read more
You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.
OxyLED's motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score one for just $5 with code 1OXYTN01.
These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some
semi-permanent USB ports to your home.
Today on Amazon, you can get
highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $15 each with promo code ABID56GZ, one of the best prices we've seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.
It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply,
Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.
Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.
$10 From amazon
Most of us know that mixing some air into red wine can unlock more of its flavor and aroma, and this
discounted aerator makes the whole process as easy as pouring a glass. It won't mix in as much oxygen as a blender, but on the other hand, it's something that a sane person might use.
We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as
this $15 model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged. Just note that your car will need an AUX input for this to work. $15 From amazon Use code VLWJ5G55

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.
Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get
six of them for $11 with promo code OHUHU016. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.
This thing looks like my version of hell, but it has great reviews, and has never been cheaper.
$30 From amazon
If you’ve had your eyes on a Fitbit (may we
recommend the new Alta HR?), or wanted to get one for Mom this month, the entire lineup is on sale right now on Amazon, with discounts ranging from $20 to $50.
I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer
using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.
You voted
Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.
You
do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.
This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.
Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.
How It Works Measure and customize from home...
Follow the directions on
Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free. If you live near a showroom...
Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an
Indochino showroom. They'll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they're needed.

Every man should have at least one good suit. However, different events often call for different…

Men's suits can be tricky things, and if you don't have a reason to wear one often, you…
Those who already have a closet full of suits may want to opt for something more interesting like the
Indigo Twill Windowpane, while the rest of us should go for something versatile.
Let us know what you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.
Coffee scrub is
so hot right now, and you can give it a shot with this $4 tub from Anjou, featuring honey, sea salt, and jojoba oil, whatever the hell that is.

Frank Body, the Australian, coffee-based skincare line, is literally a cup of coffee for your skin.
I’ll probably catch my fair share of venom in the comments for this, but I think the Ticket to Ride mobile app is more fun than the actual board game, if only because you don’t have to keep track of the score yourself. It’s also one of my favorite mobile games period,
so I can’t recommend it highly enough for $2.
Not only is this
Xbox One S 1TB , it also comes with a free copy of Battlefield 1 console $60 off Prey. Between those two games, your library will be off to a solid start.
Yesterday may have been May the Fourth, but the Star Wars deals seem to be like Sandpeople, walking single file to hide their numbers. Amazon has
a ton of Star Wars toys and board games marked down, and you don't need to be Force-sensitive to see that these prices aren't ones to pass up.

Tech Home Lifestyle Gaming
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com