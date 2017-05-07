OxyLED Toilet Lights, $5 with code 1OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score one for just $5 with code 1OXYTN01.

TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $15 with code ABID56GZ

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $15 each with promo code ABID56GZ, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Most of us know that mixing some air into red wine can unlock more of its flavor and aroma, and this discounted aerator makes the whole process as easy as pouring a glass. It won’t mix in as much oxygen as a blender, but on the other hand, it’s something that a sane person might use.

Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit, $15 with code VLWJ5G55

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this $15 model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged. Just note that your car will need an AUX input for this to work.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Ohuhu Wool Laundry Dryer Balls, $11 with code OHUHU016

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six of them for $11 with promo code OHUHU016. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.

This thing looks like my version of hell, but it has great reviews, and has never been cheaper.



If you’ve had your eyes on a Fitbit (may we recommend the new Alta HR?), or wanted to get one for Mom this month, the entire lineup is on sale right now on Amazon, with discounts ranging from $20 to $50.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code NPO7604K

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Indochino Premium Suits, $350 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA, expires 5/8

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.



You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.