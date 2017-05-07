Amazon device deals, an incredibly popular carpet cleaner, and Anker’s smallest Bluetooth headphones lead off Sunday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

If you haven’t yet picked out a Mother’s Day gift (or just want to treat yourself to something nice), Amazon’s running a big sale on many of its most popular gadgets.

The bulk of the discounts are on Kindle ereaders, including the first ever deal on the Kindle Oasis, the Kindle for the 1%. Unfortunately, the $50 price drop is only valid on the model with cellular networking.

If Mom still hasn’t gotten an Amazon Echo, that would also make a great gift at $30 off.

And rounding out the discounts is the Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet for $65, or $25 less than usual.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $21

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version is down to a new all-time low price.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

Suaoki Flashlight with 10,400mAh Battery, Seatbelt Cutter, and Window Hammer, $21 with code HLPC6BUD

$21 for a rechargeable Cree LED flashlight would be a pretty good deal under any circumstances, but this one includes a seatbelt cutter, window hammer, and even a 10,400mAh USB battery charger. Plus, with IPX6 waterproofing, meaning you could even take it for a swim.

Anker PowerPort Speed 5, $30

Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $30 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes not one, but two Quick Charge 3.0 ports to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.

Sony HT-CT390 Sound Bar, $100

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, listen up: This highly-rated Sony sound bar and wireless subwoofer for just $100 as a refurb, nearly $100 less than usual.

In addition to delivering rich audio from your TV, the sound bar includes Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone on the fly, and even NFC for easy device pairing. Today’s deal also happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen (including refurbs, which this is not), so don’t hesitate to pick this up if you’re in the market for a better aural experience from your home theater.

Logitech Marathon Mouse, $19

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Anker PowerCore 20100, $34

You probably know by now that Anker’s PowerCore line is your favorite brand of USB battery packs, and the 20,000mAh model is marked down to just $34 today, or about $6 less than usual.

For reference, that’s enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 about seven times, or a Galaxy S8 about four times, making it perfect for sharing during long flights, camping trips, or conferences.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code AUCHARGE

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUCHARGE). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

Bissell Big Green Deep Cleaning Carpet Cleaner, $285

Even at today’s all-time low price, Bissell’s Big Green carpet cleaner isn’t a cheap piece of hardware. But it’s Amazon’s top seller, and boasts an insane 4.8 star rating from nearly 3,000 reviewers, so you get what you pay for. If you have a lot of carpets and rugs in your house, it might be worth a splurge.

Karcher Wheeled Pressure Washer, $105

$105 is a good price for any decent pressure washer, but it’s an absolute steal for this rolling model from Karcher. To give you some context, its previous low price was $159, so grab this Gold Box deal before it’s blasted away.

Wahl Pet Hair Clipper, $26

These Wahl pet hair clippers cost less than a single trip to the groomer, and while you might not be quite as good at it as a professional, I don’t think your dog will mind.

Zwipes 24-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, $8 with Subscribe & Save, $9 with Prime shipping

Microfiber clothes are great for cleaning everything from your face to your computer monitor to your car, and this 24-pack is back down to just $9 today on Amazon (or $8 if you use Subscribe & Save).

Haier Portable Washing Machine, $173

If you live in an apartment without a washing machine (shout out to my New York friends and coworkers), you don’t necessarily have to resign yourself to weekly trips to the laundromat.

This portable washing machine can roll into your closet when not in use, gets water from a hose that attaches to your sink (or you can just dump water in before you start), and according to reviewers, actually does a really good job. $173 is an all-time low, but it’s only available for Prime members.

Miniature dryers are also a thing, although this one isn’t on sale.

4-Pack Compressed Air, $12

Compressed air cans are great for cleaning your computer and keyboard (which are probably very disgusting), and you can get four cans for just $12 today on Amazon.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code AUKTWOCM

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUKTWOCM. Even if you already have one in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth tossing an extra into your luggage to use in rental cars whenever you travel.

Squatty Potty 9", $20

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $20 today, from its usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are extremely rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

OxyLED Toilet Lights, $5 with code 1OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.

OxyLED’s motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score one for just $5 with code 1OXYTN01.

TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $15 with code ABID56GZ

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.

Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $15 each with promo code ABID56GZ, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Haribo Gummi Bears - 5 Pounds, $10

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Zestkit Wine Aerator, $8

Most of us know that mixing some air into red wine can unlock more of its flavor and aroma, and this discounted aerator makes the whole process as easy as pouring a glass. It won’t mix in as much oxygen as a blender, but on the other hand, it’s something that a sane person might use.

Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit, $15 with code VLWJ5G55

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this $15 model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged. Just note that your car will need an AUX input for this to work.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Ohuhu Wool Laundry Dryer Balls, $11 with code OHUHU016

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six of them for $11 with promo code OHUHU016. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Black Mountain Heavy Duty Dipper, $30

This thing looks like my version of hell, but it has great reviews, and has never been cheaper.

Fitbit Mother’s Day Sale

If you’ve had your eyes on a Fitbit (may we recommend the new Alta HR?), or wanted to get one for Mom this month, the entire lineup is on sale right now on Amazon, with discounts ranging from $20 to $50.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code NPO7604K

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Indochino Premium Suits, $350 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA, expires 5/8

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of their premium suits for just $350. Use promo code KINJA.

Sponsored

You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

This matches our exclusive Black Friday discount, which is the best deal Indochino’s ever offered, and one of our most popular exclusives ever.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Those who already have a closet full of suits may want to opt for something more interesting like the Indigo Twill Windowpane, while the rest of us should go for something versatile.

Let us know what you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.

Anjou Coffee Scrub, $4

Coffee scrub is so hot right now, and you can give it a shot with this $4 tub from Anjou, featuring honey, sea salt, and jojoba oil, whatever the hell that is.

Top Gaming Deals

I’ll probably catch my fair share of venom in the comments for this, but I think the Ticket to Ride mobile app is more fun than the actual board game, if only because you don’t have to keep track of the score yourself. It’s also one of my favorite mobile games period, so I can’t recommend it highly enough for $2.

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 Console + Prey, $290

Not only is this Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 console $60 off, it also comes with a free copy of Prey. Between those two games, your library will be off to a solid start.

Star Wars Toys and Board Games

Yesterday may have been May the Fourth, but the Star Wars deals seem to be like Sandpeople, walking single file to hide their numbers. Amazon has a ton of Star Wars toys and board games marked down, and you don’t need to be Force-sensitive to see that these prices aren’t ones to pass up.

