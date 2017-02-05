Amazon devices, Tile slims, and hard drives for your PS4 (or anything else) lead off Sunday’s best deals.

Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.



These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out here.

The next PS4 firmware update will finally let you store games on external hard drives, and $70 is about as cheap as you’ll see 2TB models.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile Slim is back down to its best price ever of $25.

If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Today’s $25 deal on the Tile Slim is $5 less than usual, and a match for Black Friday if you missed out last year.

Brother’s monochrome laser printers are the only printers you won’t want to throw out of a helicopter into an active volcano, and the wireless, 32 ppm HL-2360DW is down to $80 today.



We’ve got six more weeks of winter to suffer through, but cleaning up the white stuff will be a little bit easier with today’s Snow Joe Gold Box deals.



It’s hardly the most powerful computer out there, but this all-in-one Lenovo ThinkCentre desktop includes a 2TB hard drive and a DVD drive for under $200. The screen’s a bummer at 19" and 1440x900, but it could be a decent extra computer for a kid or grandparent.



Ninja’s new Nutri Bowl DUO blender system includes two completely different blending vessels; one for extracting nutrients and breaking down whole foods, and another for combining ingredients, including cookie dough! It regularly sells for $120-$140, and $98 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Can’t get enough anime? For a limited time, if you buy select anime Blu-rays or DVDs, you’ll get a $10 credit from Amazon to spend on select anime video games for PS4 and Xbox One. Just note that you won’t get the code until your movie ships, so keep that URL handy.



The Bioshock Collection was slightly cheaper briefly around Black Friday, but $35 is a fantastic price for three excellent games, plus all of their DLC. Yes, including Minerva’s Den.



Our readers have upgraded a lot of AC power receptacles with USB charging ports over the last few years, but if you were holding out for more future-proof options with USB-C and Quick Charge technology, today’s your lucky day.



Top Greener’s brand new receptacles include either two Quick Charge USB-A ports, or one QC port and a USB-C port for your newer devices, and both are on sale today, plus modest additional discounts with the promo codes listed below. Unfortunately, you will sacrifice one of your AC outlets for the privilege, but chances are, you already have some USB charging bricks plugged in at all times throughout your house anyway.

There are also Quick Charge 3.0 versions of the same receptacles available, but unfortunately they aren’t on sale.

Bose’s Cinemate 15 packs some seriously impressive sound into a tiny sound bar and accompanying acoustic mass module (don’t you dare call it a subwoofer), and it’s never been cheaper than $310. In fact, until late last year, it rarely dropped below $500.

You’ve probably got a bunch of rechargeable AA batteries lying around, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, AmazonBasics’ 12-pack is down to just $12 right now.

You can never have enough power outlets, and you can never have enough USB charging ports, but this $20 surge protector from RAVPower gets you a little bit closer to charging nirvana.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 5EDE6JOQ

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

It’s been a...stressful few weeks for many of us, so turn off Twitter and treat yourself to a massage at home with these discounts. Then do it again, and again, and again, and ag....



Note: It’s not obvious from the images below, but the $75 Naipo includes a two hour battery, while the less expensive model needs to be plugged in.

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.6 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it slightly cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions.



If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.

The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.

Aukey Apple Watch Charging Stand with Suction Cup, $6 with code AUKEYLYU

There are probably thousands of Apple Watch charging stands out there, but basically every one I’ve seen shares the same problem: They slide all over your nightstand when you try to pull the watch off its magnetic charger.



Aukey seems to have solved that with an ingeniously simple suction cup on the bottom of its new stand. It’s a little thing, but you’ll appreciate it every night, and what’s $6 to someone who spent $270+ on an Apple Watch?

Note: This doesn’t include any actual charging hardware: Like most Apple Watch charging stands, it’s basically just housing for the included charger.

Aukey Car Mount, $6 with code AUKEYLYU

Aukey’s simple magnetic smartphone vent holder is one of the most popular car mounts out there, and from personal experience, I can tell you it’s awesome for taking on vacation for use in a rental car as well. For $6, go ahead, give it a try.

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.



A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.



A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.



Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Hoover steam mop for just $45 today only on Amazon. That’s the best price ever listed, and $10 less than our previous mention.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $6 with code ZOERF9IO

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code ZOERF9IO). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

