Top Tech Deals

If your phone case has seen better days, Speck’s taking 25% off their entire site, with the exception of Presidio and SmartShell cases, and Whoosh! screen cleaner. They make cases for just about every device imaginable, so there’s no excuse not to use protection.



The entry level Kindle includes a touchscreen now, and you can try one out for just $60 today. It’s not backlit like the Paperwhite (which, sadly, is not discounted), but it’d be perfect for daytime and outdoor reading.



If your home or apartment allows it, there’s simply no reason not to wall-mount your TV when AmazonBasics turns out mounts for this cheap. The $17 model can support TVs up to 80" and tilt up and down, but I’d recommend spending $5 more for the version with full articulation, if your TV is 55" or less.



Mpow Lightning Cable, $5 with code WQSZMQNW | 2-Pack, $10 with code YD22NZFS

Apple still sells Lightning cables for $19, which is pretty hilarious. Get one from Mpow for $5 today, or two for $10. Just be sure to not the promo codes.



Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $195. Must add to cart to see price.

There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $195, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $195's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these.

Anker PowerCore 15600, $24 with code SPRING80

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are by far our readers’ favorites, and the 15,600mAh model is 20% off today with promo code SPRING80.

Kohree Bias Light, $10 with code 9QK4O6IU | RGB Bias Light, $10 with code 74J7BQ6Z

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



For a limited time, you can get either a white strip or an RGB model for the same $10 price. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Top Home Deals

I saw DUDE Wipes for the first time on Shark Tank, and aside from the ridiculous name, they do seem like they’re pretty great. Today on Amazon, you can get two 30-packs of individually-wrapped wipes for $15.



That’s still pretty expensive (not to mention wasteful) for regular use at home, but they’d be great for traveling or (gasp) taking into a porta potty. Just preparing for the worst here.

eBags’ Crew Cooler II was originally designed for airline employees packing meals for long flights, but it’d be just as practical for a tailgate or picnic. You can save $12 on the black one today, and if you do use it at the airport, don’t forget to take out all of those dangerous liquids.



Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $26. We’ve seen it as low as $22 in the past, but this is the best price Amazon’s listed this year.



Could you do the same thing with smart bulbs? Sure. But this a lot cheaper, and it also won’t be part in a botnet that destroys the internet.

Hausbell Smart Wi-Fi Plug, $28 with code B6FYKU7D

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but not willing to spend $40-$50 to try one out? This 2-pack of Hausbell plugs has a nearly identical feature set for a the price of one WeMo.



Just like a WeMo switch, Hausbell’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically. The only major feature it’s lacking is IFTTT support, but it will integrate with an Amazon Echo for voice control.

It’s not nearly as pretty as a Nest, but Honeywell’s Smart thermostat includes all of the same features (including IFTTT, Alexa, and HomeKit support) for nearly $100 less. Plus, today’s $157 price tag is all-time low.

Planning on a DIY kind of spring? Well Amazon is marking down a ton of tools. Here’s a list of the best deals happening for the month of March:



MaidMAX Foldable Trunk Organizer, $10 with code 5LZOPZED

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $10 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code 5LZOPZED at checkout to save $6.

If your car’s wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon’s running a new promotion on ACDelco wiper blades for a limited time. Add any wiper version (shipped and sold by Amazon) to your cart and automatically save $3.



Note: These all seem to be individual blades, but you get a $3 on each one, so when you buy two, you save $6.

Hausbell T6-C, $7 with code QWX3BZMC

LED flashlights belong in every drawer and glove box, and this zoomable model from Hausbell can be yours for $7 today.

The Hausbell T6-C includes a luminous ring on the base that makes it easy to find in the dark, and a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount so you can keep your hands free.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Spring has started early, so throw on some new Ray-Bans and head to the nearest sunny spot. Today only, Amazon’s discounting dozens of styles, including Wayfarers, with prices starting under $70. We expect the most popular models to sell out early, so don’t miss out.

In honor of Spring Training, Amazon’s running a one-day deal on baseball training equipment, including bases, nets, and even a speed gun. I suggest celebrating your savings with an exaggerated bat flip as you stare down the nearest bystander.



$55 Bushnell Velocity Speed Gun

Columbia: 60% off select styles with code COLMAR17

The best time to save on winter apparel is at the end of winter, and Columbia’s taking a whopping 60% off over a dozen select styles, while supplies last (which won’t be long). Just use code COLMAR17 at checkout to see the discount.



The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s basically spring already, so why go lay in a hammock in March? $18 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners, two S hooks, and tree straps for free when you add both to your cart and use the code ZFCOJ255. All you need now is a park.

Note: You’ll need to add both things for the promo code to work.

If you still haven’t given up on your new year’s fitness goals, Amazon’s taking 25% off several EAS 100% whey products, including a 2-pound vanilla powder container for a mere $11. Note that the discount won’t be shown until checkout, and that you can get additional savings with Subscribe & Save, but the coupon will also work with standard delivery.

Top Media Deals

Today’s Kindle ebook sale doesn’t seem to have an overarching theme; it’s just a bunch of cheap books, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Personally, I’ve got my eye on a novel written by Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey.



Top Gaming Deals

The new Hitman game took a risk by going episodic, but it paid off in a big way, and you can get a boxed copy of the entire first season (a Steelbook, no less!) for $40 today, one of the best prices ever.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $48 with Amazon Prime

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is quickly becoming the game to have and right now, if you have Amazon Prime, you can knock off $12 a physical copy for the Switch. Better grab it while it’s still in stock.

With the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Amazon is letting Prime Members take 20% off all Breath of the Wild amiibos.

