Black & Decker Gold Box

Spring Cleaning is on the horizon (as it pretending to do Spring Cleaning and instead sit on the couch with the Swiffer leaning against the wall). Make your day worthwhile with Amazon’s one-day deal on Black & Decker vacuums. Get one for any need, from handheld to car to stick. But don’t wait, these prices with get sucked up at the end of the day.