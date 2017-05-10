If you’ve never steam-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $70 (its best price ever), this discounted Hoover SteamVac is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean. Plus, its accessory hose is ideal for cleaning sofas and car seats as well. This being a Gold Box though, this price will get sucked up for good at the end of the day.

