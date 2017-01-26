Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Suck Up All The Junk In Your Rug With This Discounted Hoover Carpet CleanerJillian LucasToday 8:30amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeHooverSteamVacAmazonGold Box112EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Hoover SteamVac, $75 If you’ve never steam-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $74 (its best price ever), this discounted Hoover SteamVac is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean. This being a Gold Box though, this price will get sucked up for good at the end of the day. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply11 repliesLeave a reply