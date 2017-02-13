Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Stretch Your Wi-Fi To The Limit With This $30 Range ExtenderShep McAllisterToday 8:49amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsNetworkingTechAmazonNETGEARWi-FiComputers & Accessories154EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink NETGEAR AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender, $30 Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? That’s about $10 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s listed since Black Friday. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply15 repliesLeave a reply