TP-Link AC750 Range Extender, $22 Wi-Fi range extenders can't work miracles, but if there's one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So for $22, why not give this one a try? That's within a couple bucks of an all-time low.