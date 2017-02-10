Zelancio Magnetic Knife Holder, $25

Magnetic bars are without a doubt the coolest way to store your knives, and a solid wood model for only $25 is even better. Choose from three wood types (Cherry, Maple, and Walnut) or stick to plain stainless steel.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Digital Cook Books, Free People, Sperry, Aerie, and More 
Conserve Precious Cabinet Space With This Roll-Up Drying Rack
Today's Best Deals: Cookbooks, Charging Cables, Smartphone Car Mounts