URPOWER Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $12

This $12 stainless steel reusable water bottle is vacuum-sealed and double-walled to actually keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Grab one in black, silver, or blue.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: KitchenAid Mixers, IZOD, Vinyl Printer, Mechanical Keyboard, and More
Become a (Part Time) Standing Desk User With This Discounted Dual Monitor Riser
Get Even More Active With Nike's Extra 20% Off Sale