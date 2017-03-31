Inside, you’ll find portable hard drives, desktop externals (which require a power cord), NAS enclosures, bare disks, and more, all marked down to great low prices. I suspect most of you will gravitate towards the Seagate Backup Plus desktop drives, which come in at $72, $88, and $184 for 3TB, 4TB, and 8TB respectively. Just note that reviewers say the 8TB model’s built-in USB hub makes it incompatible with the PS4, but it should work with Xbox One.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

More Deals