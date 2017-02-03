Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Store 4TB of Files (or PS4 Games!) For $110, No Power Cord RequiredShep McAllister11 minutes agoFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsStorageTechAmazonWDExternal Hard Drives3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink WD My Passport 4TB, $110 for Prime members Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a WD My Passport 4TB drive for just $110 today for Prime members on Amazon, the best price they’ve ever listed. It wasn’t that long ago that drives over 2TB required an extra power supply, but that’s not the case here; just plug it into a USB port, and it’s good to go. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply