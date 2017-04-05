A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one from Oak Leaf for $18 with promo code MFK5GPE5, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stop Flushing Your Money Away On Excess Toilet Paper: This Bidet Is Only $18
A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one from Oak Leaf for $18 with promo code MFK5GPE5, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.