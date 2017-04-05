Oak Leaf Mechanical Bidet, $18 with code MFK5GPE5

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one from Oak Leaf for $18 with promo code MFK5GPE5, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, but this deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

