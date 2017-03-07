Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Stock Your Drawers and Glove Boxes With Four Mini LED Flashlights For $14Shep McAllister18 minutes agoFiled to: Kinja ealsDealsHomeToolsAmazonOxyLEDLightingFlashlights1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02 Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today. Just note that you’ll need an 18650 battery, or three AAAs to run them. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Mohu Antennas, Wireless Audio, Electric Shavers, and MoreLife Comes At You Fast, So Be Prepared With This Shop-Vac For Under $50Amazon is Trimming The Prices on These Philips Norelco Beard GroomersShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply