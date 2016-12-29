One can never have enough flash storage, especially when Amazon’s selling it for this cheap. Today only, you can take your pick of Transcend storage products marked down to great low prices.



Apple users will be especially grateful for this deal, as it includes a variety of iOS-compatible flash drives with Lightning connectors, plus JetDrive MacBook expansion cards, which sit nearly flush in your laptop’s SD card slot. For everyone else, there’s an SD card, a microSD card, and even a 480GB SSD for just $87, which is basically unheard of. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.