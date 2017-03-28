15% off $45 purchases with code FLASH

Lancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code FLASH and take 15% off any purchase of $45 or more, making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.

Here are a few bestsellers to pick up with the discount:

Définicils Natural Yet Noticeable Lashes Mascara, $28 | Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover, $15 | Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Day Cream, $30 | Juicy Shaker Lip Oil, $22
Grandiôse Liner, $32 | L’Absolu Rouge Lipcolor, $31 | Énergi de Vie Night Mask, $55 | Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum, $20


