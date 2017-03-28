Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Stock Up on Beauty Staples During Lancôme's Flash SaleJillian LucasToday 1:08pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyLancomeMakeup03EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink15% off $45 purchases with code FLASHLancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code FLASH and take 15% off any purchase of $45 or more, making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.AdvertisementHere are a few bestsellers to pick up with the discount:Définicils Natural Yet Noticeable Lashes Mascara, $28 | Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover, $15 | Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Day Cream, $30 | Juicy Shaker Lip Oil, $22Grandiôse Liner, $32 | L’Absolu Rouge Lipcolor, $31 | Énergi de Vie Night Mask, $55 | Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum, $20Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Urban Outfitters, ECCO Shoes, Under Armour, Lancôme, and MoreThis ECCO Gold Box Was Made For The Indecisive Shoe-WearerToday's Best Deals: Up To $50 Off a Kindle, ECCO Shoes, Anker Desk Lamp, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply