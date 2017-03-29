OxyLED’s OxySense motion-sensing closet light is one of the best-selling products in Kinja Deals history, and it’s easy to see why. You can stick it anywhere, it turns itself on and off, and it’s super cheap. Today, add two individual lights your cart (not the 2-pack available on the page), and get both for $15 with promo code 2POXYT02.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stick Two Of These Ridiculously Popular Motion Lights In Your Closets For $15
OxyLED’s OxySense motion-sensing closet light is one of the best-selling products in Kinja Deals history, and it’s easy to see why. You can stick it anywhere, it turns itself on and off, and it’s super cheap. Today, add two individual lights your cart (not the 2-pack available on the page), and get both for $15 with promo code 2POXYT02.