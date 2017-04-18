2-Pack OxyLED T-02 Night Lights, $15 with code KINJAOXY

OxyLED’s uber-popular T-02 motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get two of the originals for $15 with promo code KINJAOXY.

All you have to do is add two to your cart, and use that code to save $11. If you aren’t familiar, these stick anywhere via an included adhesive magnetic strip, and sense both ambient light and motion to turn on when you need them, and save power when you don’t.

Just note that this model runs on AAA batteries, so we recommend picking up some rechargeables if you don’t already have them.

