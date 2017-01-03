Oak Leaf Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Closet Light, $13 with code LQ4XFHXQ

If any of your closets or cabinets don’t have lights built in, this LED light strip is just as good. For $13, it can stick to any surface, recharge over USB (and run for six months thereafter), and even includes a motion sensor to turn itself on whenever you open the door.

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: The Smallest Car Charger, Adjustable Dumbbells, Short Novels, and More
Get Fit In 2017 With Bowflex's Absurdly Popular Dumbbells, Now Cheaper Than Ever
Put String Lights Anywhere You Want Them: Six Strands For $9