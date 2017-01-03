Stick a Motion-Sensing Light In Any Closet For Just $13Shep McAllisterToday 11:03amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLightingOak LeafLEDAmazon11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Oak Leaf Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Closet Light, $13 with code LQ4XFHXQ If any of your closets or cabinets don’t have lights built in, this LED light strip is just as good. For $13, it can stick to any surface, recharge over USB (and run for six months thereafter), and even includes a motion sensor to turn itself on whenever you open the door. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: The Smallest Car Charger, Adjustable Dumbbells, Short Novels, and MoreGet Fit In 2017 With Bowflex's Absurdly Popular Dumbbells, Now Cheaper Than EverPut String Lights Anywhere You Want Them: Six Strands For $9Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply