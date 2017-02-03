Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Stay Warm For Less With Moosejaw's Winter Clearance SaleJillian LucasToday 12:41pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsOutdoorsMoosejawLifestyleMen's ApparelWomen's Apparel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 30% off select winter styles Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 30% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted. Advertisement Here are a few styles to choose from: Merrell Eventyr Peak Waterproof Boot, $140 | The North Face Miss Metro Parka, $240 | Lole Eden Legging, $63 | Patagonia Kamala Drop Waist Dress, $56 Kuhl Kontra Air Pant, $59 | Sorel Maddox Moc Shoe, $59 | Patagonia Fjord Flannel Shirt, $67 | Patagonia Down Snap-T Pullover, $140 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Club Monaco, Uniqlo, Moosejaw, Anthropologie, and MoreLook Fancy Without Spending Too Much with This Extra 30% Off Club Monaco SaleToday's Best Deals: External Storage, Waste King, Sony Bluetooth Headphones, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply