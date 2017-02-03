Up to 30% off select winter styles

Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 30% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.

Here are a few styles to choose from:

Merrell Eventyr Peak Waterproof Boot, $140 | The North Face Miss Metro Parka, $240 | Lole Eden Legging, $63 | Patagonia Kamala Drop Waist Dress, $56
Kuhl Kontra Air Pant, $59 | Sorel Maddox Moc Shoe, $59 | Patagonia Fjord Flannel Shirt, $67 | Patagonia Down Snap-T Pullover, $140


