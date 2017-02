Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Around these parts, it’s still too cold for my liking. So, if you’re looking to finish out the winter with a couple more layers, this one’s for you. Moosejaw is marking down a bunch of winter essentials for up to 30% off. Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more are discounted.

Advertisement

Here are a few styles to choose from: