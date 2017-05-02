Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles from solar-powered Casio wacthes, today only. With styles that are water resistant up to 200M and powered by solar energy, there’s basically a timepiece for everyone, at up to 60% off. The best part? All of the styles are under $25.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stay On Time and On Budget With Amazon's Casio Watch Sale - All $25 Or Less
Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles from solar-powered Casio wacthes, today only. With styles that are water resistant up to 200M and powered by solar energy, there’s basically a timepiece for everyone, at up to 60% off. The best part? All of the styles are under $25.