Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles from Casio’s Protrek line. With styles that are water resistant up to 100M and powered by solar energy, there’s basically a timepiece for everyone, at up to 60% off. There’s a few different styles, with a decent selection sub-$100, but time will run out on this one-day sale, so don’t delay.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stay On Time and On Budget With Amazon's One-Day Casio Protrek Watch Sale
Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles from Casio’s Protrek line. With styles that are water resistant up to 100M and powered by solar energy, there’s basically a timepiece for everyone, at up to 60% off. There’s a few different styles, with a decent selection sub-$100, but time will run out on this one-day sale, so don’t delay.