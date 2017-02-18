Is winter air drying out your skin and attacking your sinuses? Amazon’s marking down a trio of popular compact humidifiers in today’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

You can take your pick of Pure Enrichment’s ultrasonic cool mist humidifier for $30, the XL version of the same model for $40, or a unique travel humidifier (which uses a standard plastic water bottle as its reservoir) for $22.

The standard model boasts a 4.3 star rating on an eye-popping 5,000+ reviews, so these are the real deal. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Honeywell’s germ-free cool mist humidifier, which was one of our readers’ five favorite models, is also marked down to an all-time low $50 right now.