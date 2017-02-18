Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Stay Moist Wherever You Are With Amazon's One-Day Humidifier SaleShep McAllisterToday 9:25amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonPure EnrichmentHumidifiers262EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Pure Enrichment humidifier sale Is winter air drying out your skin and attacking your sinuses? Amazon’s marking down a trio of popular compact humidifiers in today’s Gold Box. Advertisement You can take your pick of Pure Enrichment’s ultrasonic cool mist humidifier for $30, the XL version of the same model for $40, or a unique travel humidifier (which uses a standard plastic water bottle as its reservoir) for $22.The standard model boasts a 4.3 star rating on an eye-popping 5,000+ reviews, so these are the real deal. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out. And in case you missed it yesterday, Honeywell’s germ-free cool mist humidifier, which was one of our readers’ five favorite models, is also marked down to an all-time low $50 right now. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply26 repliesLeave a reply