Stay Connected During a Power Outage With This Deeply Discounted UPS

APC Back-UPS 850 VA UPS Battery Backup, $73

This 850VA/450W APC UPS battery backup gives you a few options during a power outage:

Power multiple PCs long enough to save your work and shut them down safely
Run your router and modem for several hours to stay online
Recharge your phones and tablets for days on end, if it's a really bad outage

So needless to say, people don't think they need a UPS until they really, really need a UPS, at which point it's too late. So go ahead and pick one up from Amazon's Gold Box today for an all-time low $73. Just remember that this deal is one-day only, so don't let the power go out on this price.