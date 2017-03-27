APC Back-UPS 850 VA UPS Battery Backup, $73

This 850VA/450W APC UPS battery backup gives you a few options during a power outage:

Advertisement

  • Power multiple PCs long enough to save your work and shut them down safely
  • Run your router and modem for several hours to stay online
  • Recharge your phones and tablets for days on end, if it’s a really bad outage

So needless to say, people don’t think they need a UPS until they really, really need a UPS, at which point it’s too late. So go ahead and pick one up from Amazon’s Gold Box today for an all-time low $73. Just remember that this deal is one-day only, so don’t let the power go out on this price.

More Deals