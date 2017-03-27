Extra 25% off sale styles

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Advertisement

Here are a few newly added styles to check out:

Zora Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $67 | Lorimer Embroidered Buttondown, $52 | Textured Wrap Skirt, $37 | Pilcro Superscript Ultra High-Rise Jeans, $52
BTW Ceramics Mug, $26 | Startas Banana Sneakers, $37 | Scenic View Dress, $150 | Cocoon Sweatshirt Dress, $60