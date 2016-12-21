Start the New Year With a Mechanical Keyboard, Just $40 TodayShep McAllisterYesterday 10:32amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPeripheralsComputers & AccessoriesAmazonTomokoMechanical KeyboardsTech251EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code NJAHKNDD You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply25 repliesLeave a reply