Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code NJAHKNDD

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.