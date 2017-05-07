While it’s plugged in, the Hue Go is basically a brighter (300 lumen vs. 120) version of the Hue Bloom, and is best deployed facing a wall to “paint” it with color. The difference is that you can unplug it, and take it with you for up to three hours at a time. That’s great for deploying during parties, or out on the patio at night.

Just remember that like all Hue products, you’ll need a Hue Bridge to control the light.

