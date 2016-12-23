Start 2017 Right With a Unified Home Theater Remote, Just $40 TodayShep McAllisterYesterday 8:41amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterTEchAmazonLogitechHarmonyRemotes233EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Logitech Harmony 650, $40 Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 650 is a perfect gift for anyone left on your shopping list. Advertisement The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.$40 is the best price we’ve seen on this model, so click on over to lock in the price.More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply23 repliesLeave a reply