Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 650 is a perfect gift for anyone left on your shopping list.



Advertisement

The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

$40 is the best price we’ve seen on this model, so click on over to lock in the price.



More Deals