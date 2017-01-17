Extra 25% off with code 25LUXE

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Designer Boutique Sale going on right now, you can get an additional 25% off already reduced items with the code 25LUXE. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Advertisement

Here’s what to get with the extra discount: