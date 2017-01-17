Extra 25% off with code 25LUXE

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Designer Boutique Sale going on right now, you can get an additional 25% off already reduced items with the code 25LUXE. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Advertisement

Here’s what to get with the extra discount:

No. 21 Sweater with Front Tie, $66 | Cedric Charlier Stripe Leather Dress, $259 | 3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Chelsea Studded Booties, $223 | Marc Jacobs Icon Open Hinge Cuff Bracelet, $73 | D, $89
DSQUARED2 V Neck Dress, $239 | Stella McCartney Tie Dye Jeans, $132 | Mira Mikati Spray Can Patch Sneakers, $145 | Vika Gazinskaya Crochet Detail Top, $100 | 3.1 Phillip Lim Updated Boxy Tee with Crochet Pocket, $77

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Madewell, Urban Outfitters, Shopbop, Ole Henriksen, and More
Change Your Skin Care Routine for Good With 50% Off at Ole Henriksen
Today's Best Deals: Prime Pantry Discounts, Copper Pans, Fitness Equipment, and More