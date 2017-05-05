Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter, $13

A chimney starter is the fastest way to get your charcoal hot enough to grill with, and Weber’s top-selling model has never been cheaper than it is today.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Smart Alarm Clock, Teva Sandals, USB Power Outlets, and More
Roll Away Your Aches and Pains With This $10 Muscle Roller Stick
This $65 Inflatable Kayak Can Fit In Even the Smallest Trunk