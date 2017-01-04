Sorel Has Some Really Great Waterproof Boots For 25% OffJillian Lucas48 minutes agoFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleWomen's ShoesBootsSorel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 25% off select styles Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Winter Sale is for you. Take 25% off some fashion-forward styles that’ll make your old galoshes look like garbage bags for your feet.Unfortunately for the guys, the sale is basically all women’s styles. But there are a few men’s pairs marked down here. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Anthropologie, Sorel, Aerie, Lou & Grey, LOFT, and More Lou & Grey is Ann Taylor's Cooler Sister, And They're Giving You an Extra 30% Off Today's Best Deals: Balance Ball Chairs, History Books, Steel Tumbler, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply