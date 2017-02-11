Sony MDRXB650BT/B On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $68

If you want to cut the cord, but can’t abide earbuds, Sony’s popular on-ear MDRXB650BTs are on sale for $68 right now, an all-time low, and a match for Black Friday. These include NFC pairing, a built-in microphone, and 30 hours of battery life, and you even get your choice of three different colors.

