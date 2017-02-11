Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Sony's Wireless On-Ears Are Back Down to $68, the Same as Black FridayShep McAllisterToday 9:21amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAudioTechAmazonSonyBluetooth Headphones53EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Sony MDRXB650BT/B On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $68 If you want to cut the cord, but can’t abide earbuds, Sony’s popular on-ear MDRXB650BTs are on sale for $68 right now, an all-time low, and a match for Black Friday. These include NFC pairing, a built-in microphone, and 30 hours of battery life, and you even get your choice of three different colors. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply