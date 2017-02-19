Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Sony's Old-As-Dirt (But Still Great) MDRV6 Headphones Are Back On SaleShep McAllisterToday 8:15amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAudioTechSonyAMazonHeadphones103EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Sony MDRV6 Headphones, $78 Sony’s MDRV6 Studio Monitor Headphones are some of the oldest (25 years old!) still-relevant headphones on the market, and have always been one of the best values in the space. In fact, they were one of our readers’ five favorite headphones period in a Kinja Co-Op earlier this month. If you’re in the market, Amazon’s marked the MDRV6 down to $78 today, which is about as low as they get these days. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply10 repliesLeave a reply