Benefit Cosmetics SALE-abration Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I'll be stocking up during their SALE-abration, with up to 60% off some really awesome limited edition sets. Plus, once you hit $25 (which won't be too hard), use the code SALE and get free shipping. Advertisement Here's what to grab while it's discounted (and in stock): Erase Paste Brightening Concealer, $19 | Most-Wanted Mascara Line-Up, $19 | Benebalm, $14 | Fine-One-One, $22 Pin-Up Lash, $9 | It's Potent! Dark Circle Eye Cream, $26 | Fakeup Hydrating Under Eye Concealer, $19