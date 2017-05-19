Anker’s PowerCore Speed 10000 is part of your favorite line of USB battery packs, and you can pick one up on Amazon today for just $27, or about $5 less than usual. Not to be confused with the older PowerCore 10000, this model includes Quick Charge 3.0 (backwards compatible with 2.0), which should feed power into your compatible phone like a firehose.



You also get Anker’s standard 18 month warranty and a nice travel pouch, but the real reason to buy the PowerCore 10000 is its size. If you’ve owned other ~10,000mAh battery packs, you’ll be shocked how small and light this thing is.