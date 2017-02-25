Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Sign Up For an Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan, and Get $20 OffShep McAllisterToday 11:18amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMediamusicAmazonAmazon MusicStreaming41EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $20 credit towards Amazon Music Unlimited family plan, promo code TREATFAMILY At $15 per month or $150 per year for up to six users, Amazon’s Music Unlimited family plan was already one of the best deals in streaming music. But for a limited time, you can use promo code TREATFAMILY for a $20 credit towards your membership. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply