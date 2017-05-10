Philips Norelco OneBlade and 2 Pack Replacement Heads, $50 with $10 coupon

The Philips Norelco OneBlade was the most exciting new shaving product of 2016, and Amazon’s knocking $10 off this bundle that includes the blade, plus two replacement heads when you clip the coupon.

Most of the people on our team (except myself) are converts to this thing, and Shane shared his thoughts about it on Lifehacker Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers.

The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save.

The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

