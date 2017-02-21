GIF
$2 Dash Buttons with $5 Credits

Dash buttons normally cost $5, but come with a $5 credit the first time you use them, which makes them effectively free. But for a limited time, a handful of buttons only cost $2 up front, meaning you’ll be saving $3 on their associated products. That’s a deal you can take to the bank.

Here are a handful of the included buttons, but click here to see the rest.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Anker Charging Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Mohu Antenna, and More 
Get More Out of Your KitchenAid With Two Popular Accessories
Turn Any Desk Into a Standing Desk For $148