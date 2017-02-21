Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Several Dash Buttons Are On Sale For $2, But Still Include $5 CreditsShep McAllisterToday 11:40amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDashAmazonHomeDash Buttons12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink GIF $2 Dash Buttons with $5 Credits Dash buttons normally cost $5, but come with a $5 credit the first time you use them, which makes them effectively free. But for a limited time, a handful of buttons only cost $2 up front, meaning you’ll be saving $3 on their associated products. That’s a deal you can take to the bank.Here are a handful of the included buttons, but click here to see the rest. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Anker Charging Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Mohu Antenna, and More Get More Out of Your KitchenAid With Two Popular AccessoriesTurn Any Desk Into a Standing Desk For $148Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply