Jurlique sale at Sephora

If you want to feel super bougie about your skin care, get a bottle of Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing mist. I’m not sure it does anything, but I love spraying it after masking and smelling the rose. Jurlique makes some insanely good products and Sephora has marked down all of it.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, The Body Shop, Jurlique, ASOS, and More
Work On Your Spring Wardrobe With This Levi's Sale
Today's Best Deals: Anker Flashlights, Mini Smart Plug, Arduino Kit