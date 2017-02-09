Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Sephora is Marking Down All Their Jurlique ProductsJillian LucasToday 12:46pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautySephoraSkin CareJurlique1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Jurlique sale at Sephora If you want to feel super bougie about your skin care, get a bottle of Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing mist. I’m not sure it does anything, but I love spraying it after masking and smelling the rose. Jurlique makes some insanely good products and Sephora has marked down all of it.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, The Body Shop, Jurlique, ASOS, and MoreWork On Your Spring Wardrobe With This Levi's SaleToday's Best Deals: Anker Flashlights, Mini Smart Plug, Arduino KitJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply