Double the flowers for free, plus 15% off the entire site with codes DOUBLEBLOOM and CHEERFUL

Update 2: Here’s the full list of eligible bouquets. The discount doesn’t include the vase, so you’ll need to make sure that’s not added to your bouquet. Sorry about all the confusion. If the promo is showing up in your checkout, but isn’t working, try and reenter it.

Advertisement

Update: We’re working on figuring out why the code has stopped working. In the meantime, CHEERFUL still works for 15% off.

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free, plus 15% off the entire site. Just choose the Deluxe size of any non-seasonal bouquet, use the codes DOUBLEBLOOM and CHEERFUL at check out and get it for the price of the Original size, plus 15% off.

Advertisement

FYI: Looks like the DOUBLEBLOOM only works on non-seasonal bouquets, so go for the ones listed under Popular.