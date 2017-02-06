Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Send Double the Love with Double the Flowers from The BouqsJillian LucasToday 12:20pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleThe BouqsValentine's DayFlowers11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Deluxe Valentine’s Day Bouquets, $40-50 The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: L.L.Bean, Urban Outfitters, Sorel, Walgreens, and MoreGet All The Rest of Your Winter Needs for 20% Off at L.L.BeanToday's Best Deals: Anker Smart Scale, H&R Block, Stanley Bottles, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply