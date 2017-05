Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Sofer Fidget Spinner, $5 with code 5YHVUGI7

You can find fidget spinners for like $2 from random Chinese sellers on eBay, but if patience isn’t one of your virtues, here’s a $5 model from Amazon with Prime shipping. Just be sure to use promo code 5YHVUGI7 at checkout.